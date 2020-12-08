Suresh Raina offers skill enhancing modules on newly launched website

New Delhi: India's leading cricketers Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well as pop queen Neha Kakkar, and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath are offering lessons on FrontRow, an online platform which aims to make it possible for people across the country to master their passion, while being mentored by the country's best.

Speaking at the launch event, World-cup winning cricketer Suresh Raina said, “I have been lucky to fulfil my dreams and play for the country at the top level. Over the years, I have learnt many things on and off the field which would give an edge to any aspiring cricketer."

Also present at the launch was singing sensation Neha Kakkar, who added ”Years ago, when I was working hard to break into the industry, it would have been very helpful to receive such kind of mentorship and training from somebody who knew what it takes to make it. I’m now in a position where I can make it easier for the next set of aspiring stars and singers to learn and grow, and I’m sharing everything that I’ve learnt through my experience and career to help them out!

Co-founder Ishan Preet Singh, talked about the inspiration behind the concept “We realised that there is a big gap in the market for non-academic courses which allow people to tap into their passion points that exist outside traditional classrooms. Moreover, these successful figures have a lot of first-hand wisdom to share that often goes untapped. With FrontRow we want to bridge this knowledge accessibility gap between our country’s top talent and those with unexplored potential by providing high-quality, easy to comprehend courses at affordable pricing.”

Each course on the site consists of recorded sessions which the participants can watch at any time across various devices. The courses consist of 15-25 lessons covering various aspects. A lesson typically contains the relevant theory and examples or demonstrations, along with exercises that will help the enrollers improve their skills in a particular field.

Apart from the courses, FrontRow is also building an active community of learners by conducting regular activities, competitions and facilitating peer engagement to help them practice and showcase their skills, and remain motivated to achieve their personal goals.

Recently FrontRow raised $3.2 million from Elevation (SAIF Partners), Lightspeed and Deepika Padukone, which will enable them to add more courses and categories, expand their community offering and go deeper into various course formats.

Currently, courses from cricketers Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath are live on the site.

Website Link: https://www.frontrow.co.in/