'Super Happy That...': Dominic Thiem Bids Emotional Goodbye To Tennis After Straight-Set Loss In US Open 2024; VIDEO

Austrian Tennis star Dominic Thiem bid an emotional goodbye to his career after losing in straight sets to Ben Shelton in his first round fixture of US Open 2024. Even as the veteran was spending some of his final moments on a Tennis court, he couldn't help but smile and thanked the public, who came to watch him.

Thiem, who won the US Open edition of 2020, did so by sparking a remarkable comeback in the final against Alexander Zverev. However, unlike in 2024, when a herd of spectators had come to watch him, the 30-year-old lifted the crown in front of empty seats at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Not a dry eye in the house 🥲



Our 2020 champion Dominic Thiem bids an emotional farewell to the US Open. pic.twitter.com/Ru7AKwpYL1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2024

Speaking after the match, Thiem said he feels privileged to finish his career at a venue where he won his only major title.

"So I'm super happy that I got the chance to play my last US Open, my last match here on this court, and now I can spend some time with you guys to say thank you to all of you, and make up time we missed four years ago. So that's a really special moment. I'm very grateful for everybody who came and everybody who got me the chance to play here for one last time."

"I never expected to be this successful" - Dominic Thiem

Although Thiem feels his luck has been on the wrong side with the wrist injury, he still doesn't have regrets and added:

"I think the basic reason why I'm here now retiring pretty young is still the bad luck with the wrist injury. But again, like, I'm really happy with the career I had before. I never expected [to] be that successful, so I don't have really any regrets, and I'm good with that."