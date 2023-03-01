Sunil Gavaskar slams Shubman Gill for calling physio after minor injury: 'This could have waited'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with Shubman Gill after the opening batter called for the team physio over a minor injury he sustained on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia on Wednesday.

Gill got a small wound on his abdomen as he attempted to dive back into the crease to make his ground after calling for a quick single in the seventh over of India's first innings.

He called for the Team India physio to get treatment, forcing play to be stopped for a few minutes.

Sunil Gavaskar not happy with Shubman Gill

The incident occurred after the fourth delivery of the over bowled by Cameron Green which is what irked Gavaskar, who was on air at the time.

He said that Gill could have waited for two more deliveries and get the medical attention between overs, instead of calling for it mid-over.

"We're seeing a little bit of repair work for Shubman Gill. He had dived to make his crease but I tell you what. This could have waited. This could have waited till the end of the over.

"There is a fast bowler who is bowling - he has bowled 4 deliveires; it's hot - and you've given him a breather. Yes, you are hurt but wait for 2 more deliveries. Simple things can make a difference," Gavaskar said on air.

Hayden comes to Gill's defense

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden then came to Gill's defense as he felt that Gavaskar's criticism was a bit harsh.

"You're a harsh man, Sunny. That's a real stinger," Hayden said but Gavaskar was not having any of it. "Yes, it is but listen you are playing for your country. Just 2 more deliveries. You're at the non-striker's. I can understand if you're taking strike and you've got that discomfort. And he's done that after 2 deliveries."

Gill was among only two India batters to score more than 20 runs as the hosts got bowled out for 109 inside two sessions on Day 1. Gill made 21 while Virat Kohli top-scored with 22.

Australia then replied with 156/4 till stumps, taking a decisive lead of 47 runs over India thanks to Usman Khawaja (60) and Marnus Labuschagne's (31) second-wicket stand of 96 which put the visitors in the driver's seat.