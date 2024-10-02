'Stop Spreading Fake News': Mohd Shami Slams Indian Media For Reporting He's Out Of Border-Gavaskar Series

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday took to his social media accounts to clarify that he hasn't been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, contrary to what the media here is claiming.

Indian media spreads false report on Shami

Top news outlets like the Times of India and NDTV are reporting that Shami has suffered a fresh injury while training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

According to these reports, Shami developed "swollen knees" at the NCA and some have even quoted BCCI sources in their articles.

Shami's statement

But the 33-year-old rubbished these reports and clarified that he's working hard to make a comeback in the Indian team as soon as possible.

'Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series.

"I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don’t spread such fake fake fake & fake news, especially without my statement," Shami tweeted on X.

Shami racing against time to get fit for BGT

Mohammed Shami last played for Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19. He underwent a knee surgery and is currently doing his rehab at the NCA and even started bowling in the nets.

Shami regularly keeps posting videos of his training sessions at the NCA and at his farmhouse in Almora.

The five-Test series between Australia and India is scheduled to start from November 22 in Perth and Shami is targeting a return to competitive cricket in the domestic circuit before making his Test comeback if he gets fit in time for selection.