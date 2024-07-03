'Stolen Identity & Content': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Threatens Legal Action Against X User For Creating Fake Account In Her Name

Sanjana Ganesan with her husband Jasprit Bumrah and their son Angad | Credits: Twitter

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan has threatened A X user for creating a fake account in her name on Wednesday, July 3.

Sanjana Ganesan was part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) team as one of the presenters for the T20 World Cup 2024. The 33-year-old was part of the showpiece throughout the tournament and even interviewed her husband, Jasprit Bumrah after the final.

An X user named Sanjana Ganesan shared a few pictures with her husband and their son, Angad Bumrah and tweeted, "Best feeling in the world."

Best feeling in the world! ❤️🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/s61XOX684c — Sanjana Ganesan (@iSanjanaGanesan) June 30, 2024

However, Sanjana Ganesan's X handle turned out to be fake as the sports presenter reported the account and threanted the X user with the legal action if they don't delete the fake handle.

"Hi, this is a stolen identity and stolen content. I’ve reported your account, take it down or I’ll have to initiate legal action." Sanjana on her original X handle.

Hi, this is a stolen identity and stolen content. I’ve reported your account, take it down or I’ll have to initiate legal action. — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Sanjana Ganesan's husband, Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Player Of The Tournament for his brilliant bowling performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. In the final against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 2/18 with an economy rate of 4.5 in his full quote of four overs.

In T20 World Cup 2024, Bumrah picked 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17. His best bowling performance came against Afghanistan where he conceded just 7 runs and picked three wickets with an economy rate of 1.80 in his full quota of four overs.