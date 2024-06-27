‘Still Laughing, But Nervously’: Iceland Cricket Pokes Fun At Doubters After Predicting South Africa To Reach T20 WC 2024 Final In April

South Africa cricket team | Credits: Twitter

Iceland Cricket poked fun at fans who mocked them over their wild prediction after South Africa sealed T20 World Cup 2024 Final berth with a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Afghanistan in the semifinal 1 at the Brain Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, June 27.

After bundling out Afghanistan for 56, thanks to bowling brilliance Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, South Africa chased down a 57-run target in the ninth over of the second innings.

Reeza Hendricks (29*) and skipper Aiden Markram (23*) formed an unbeaten 55-run stand for the second wicket after opener Quinton de Kock's early dismissal to help the Proteas achieve the target.

With South Africa qualifying for their maiden World Cup Final (ODI and T20I), Iceland Cricket mocked their doubters who criticized their earlier prediction ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. In April this year, Barmy Army asked the fans for their 'wild cricket prediction' and Iceland Cricket predicted that South Africa will win the T20 World Cup.

"South Africa are going to win the T20 World Cup 2024" Iceland Cricket tweeted.

Iceland Cricket humoursly reiterated to their prediction, with a tweet, "People laughed in April 2024 when we said SA would win the T20 World Cup. They are still laughing, but nervously."