Video: Birthday Boy Dale Steyn Hugs South Africa Players After Comprehensive 9-Wicket Win Over Afghanistan In T20 WC 2024 Semifinal

Former South Africa pacer turned cricket commentator Dale Steyn couldn't more happier than witnessing the Proteas qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024 Final with a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Afghanistan in the semifinal at the Brain Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, June 27.

After bundling out Afghanistan for 56, South Africa chased down a 57-run target in the ninth over of the second innings. Reeza Hendricks (29*) and skipper Aiden Markram (23*) formed an unbeaten 55-run stand for the second wicket to help the Proteas achieve the target.

In bowling, Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) and Marco Jansen (3/16) combined picked six wickets, while Kagiso Rabada (2/14) and Anrich Nortje (2/7) took two scalps each to help South Africa dismiss Afghanistan for their lowest total in T20Is.

After South Africa's semifinal win against Afghanistan, Dale Steyn, who is part of the T20 World Cup 2024 commentary panel, went down to the ground and congratulated the players for their qualification to the final. In a video shared by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Steyn can been hugging Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The happiness of Dale Steyn & tears in his eyes when South Africa Qualify for Final in this T20 World Cup.



- The reactions and happiness of Steyn says it all...!!!! ❤️pic.twitter.com/61DCPpl3E0 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 27, 2024

Interestingly, South Africa served a best birthday gift to Dale Steyn, who turned 41 on Thursday. As soon as South Africa sealed Final berth, Dale Steyn took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "It’s emotional down here. We’re into a final."

It’s emotional down here.

We’re into a final — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 27, 2024

Dale Steyn's former teammate AB de Villiers suggested that legendary South African pacer couldn't have asked for better birthday gift than Proteas qualifying for the title clash of the T20 World Cup 2024.