'Stand strong as a nation': Sporting fraternity urges people to follow PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Sporting fraternity in India hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has shocked the world, claiming 10,027 lives and infecting 2,44,421 people globally so far.
Saina Nehwal and cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan among others urged citizens to follow PM Modi's initiative the 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22 and that it's our responsibility to stand strong as a nation.
Nehwal wrote, "I pledge that I'll strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday from 7am to 9pm so that we strengthen India’s fight against the Corona Virus.This will bring us together and we'll stand strong as a nation in this critical time!"
Indian skipper Kohli wrote, "Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19."
"We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi
"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene."
Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care."
Meanwhile, the Head Coach of Indian Cricket team Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter supporting Modi's initiative. "Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation," he wrote.
Meanwhile, cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir wrote, "PM @narendramodi assures 1.3 billion Indians as #IndiaFightsCorona All should PLEDGE to practice social distancing & maintain hygiene. Have PATIENCE through the next couple of weeks Let's fulfill our National Duty & make #JantaCurfew a success. Spread the word. Jai Hind!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.
"I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation.
"If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," he said.
The Prime Minister also requested senior citizens to remain indoors for the next few weeks.
"Social distancing is extremely important and effective in reducing the impact of coronavirus. All senior citizens in our family should not get out of houses. I request all people in the country to get out of the house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.
Modi also said that no definite solution has been found and no vaccine has been developed yet to deal with coronavirus.
The Prime Minister said that the world is going through a serious phase and citizens have fought the novel coronavirus epidemic firmly.
"The whole world is going through a very serious phase of crisis at this time. Generally, whenever a natural crisis comes, it is limited to a few countries or states. But this time this crisis is such, which has put the entire human race in crisis all over the world," Modi said.
"In these two months, 130 crore citizens of India have fought the coronavirus epidemic firmly and took necessary precautions. The belief that we are not prone to the global coronavirus pandemic is not right. Hence, it is important that every Indian should be alert," he added.
The total number of cases coming from India stands at 171, according to news agency ANI.
