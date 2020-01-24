Stage set for yet another Derby showdown

Twenty-one horses, the best in the business would get into the gates when the blue ribbon race of the horse race of the country, the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby kicks off in front of the stand, at 4.30pm at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here on February 2.

Unveiling the trophy, Zavaray, Poonawalla, the chairman of the Royal Western Indian Turf Club, said the maximum horses is 22 but we shall have 21 as of now. ”

The chairman went on to add, “The RWITC is proud to continue its annual tradition of hosting the most-coveted Indian Derby. We are honoured to be home to the most prestigious horses and jockeys from around the world for a weekend of thrill, excitement and entertainment. The RWITC’s association with the United Breweries Limited continues to strengthen, as we jointly strive to make this year’s 2020 Derby Weekend the greatest, most glamorous and glorious one yet. We look forward to welcoming all our guests and enthusiasts for an experience that goes beyond horse racing. The Derby week kicks off with an elegant weekend at the races filled with glamour and entertainment."

“The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby is a jewel in the crown of our Ultra experiences. Year on year people wait and anticipate the arrival of the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby. With a grand line up of musical guests, the derby is the perfect amalgamation of sport, fashion and entertainment. It is our never ending effort to ensure we provide a good time and stay true our name as custodians of Kingfisher Ultra. We are elated to bring to everyone yet another season of the iconic Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby in all its glory,” said Gurpreet Singh, Head Marketing, United Breweries limited.

The Derby day goes beyond just being a horse race and will host a variety of performances by various artists.