 Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo

Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake were among dignitaries present at the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo. The high-stakes clash, once uncertain due to Pakistan’s hesitation, proceeded after diplomatic intervention and drew global attention.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo |

Colombo: The high-profile ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group A encounter between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday drew notable dignitaries, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake present in the stands.

Visuals came of Dissanayake and Naqvi seated together in a VVIP enclosure. Apart from Naqvi, PCB COO Salman Naseer was also spotted inside the enclosure, so as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva. In a separate VVIP enclosure, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, tournament ambassador Rohit Sharma, IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla were also spotted watching the on-field action.

The sight of high-profile cricketing and political dignitaries at one of the sport’s most intense rivalries highlighted the significance of the fixture, which was initially in doubt due to the Pakistan government not giving permission initially. But after back channel talks and Dissanayake stepping in, so as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and UAE boards, Pakistan agreed to make a u-turn and are now playing in the high-stakes match.

Read Also
‘Pakistan Will Be World’s Sole Rich Country’: Senator’s Bold Prediction Triggers Online...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch To Send Threatening Voice Notes To FSL, Seek Harry Boxer's Voice Samples
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch To Send Threatening Voice Notes To FSL, Seek Harry Boxer's Voice Samples
VIDEO: Indian Fans Celebrate, Pakistanis Leave Early As IND Beat PAK By 61 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Clash At R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo
VIDEO: Indian Fans Celebrate, Pakistanis Leave Early As IND Beat PAK By 61 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Clash At R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo
'Trade Talks Could Never Conclude Under UPA Rule Due to Economic Mismanagement': PM Modi
'Trade Talks Could Never Conclude Under UPA Rule Due to Economic Mismanagement': PM Modi
BMC Administration Likely To Submit Proposal To Construct New Hall For Corporators
BMC Administration Likely To Submit Proposal To Construct New Hall For Corporators

India and Pakistan, both unbeaten in the tournament heading into the clash, are playing for holding the top spot in Group A. The high-stakes match steeped in history and rivalry has attracted a packed house at the stadium and global attention of every cricket enthusiast.

India entered the match with a dominant record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, having won seven of their eight previous meetings. Pakistan’s only victory came in 2021, when openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scripted a famous 10-wicket win in Dubai. With dignitaries in attendance and fans filling the stands, Sunday’s clash reiterated that the game is more than just a normal group-stage fixture.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Indian Fans Celebrate, Pakistanis Leave Early As IND Beat PAK By 61 Runs In ICC T20 WC26...
VIDEO: Indian Fans Celebrate, Pakistanis Leave Early As IND Beat PAK By 61 Runs In ICC T20 WC26...
Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo
Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo
'Time's Up For Shaheen, Babar & Shadab': Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss...
'Time's Up For Shaheen, Babar & Shadab': Mohammad Yousaf Rips Into Pakistan For Humiliating Loss...
Sportvot x FPJ: Handball Pro League 2025-26 Concludes In Nagpur; Bhopal Blasters And Lucknow Lioness...
Sportvot x FPJ: Handball Pro League 2025-26 Concludes In Nagpur; Bhopal Blasters And Lucknow Lioness...
'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He...
'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He...