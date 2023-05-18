SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Hyderabad lose both openers in 5th over after Bangalore bowl

Wicket! Rahul Tripathi c Harshal Patel b M Bracewell 15 (12 balls). SRH 28/2 in 4.3 ovs

Wicket! Abhishek Sharma c Lomror b M Bracewell 11 (14 balls). Bracewell is on 🔥🔥



Picks up two wickets in a span of three deliveries.



Abishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi depart.



Live - https://t.co/stBkLWLmJS #TATAIPL #SRHvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/puKMiWqsON — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

Aiden Markram: We would have looked to bat. Not too disappointed. Couple of changes. Brook comes in. Tyagi comes in as well. Umran is an x-factor player. Lot of pride to play for. We haven't lived up to the ability. We should try to showcase that at the world stage in the last two games.

Faf du Plessis: We are gonna have a bowl. The last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side. Same team as last game. Hasaranga has a niggle. Bracewell strengthens our batting. We have to start afresh. The game of cricket has a funny way of biting you. You have to have the humility of looking at a fresh game.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad