 SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Hyderabad lose both openers in 5th over after Bangalore bowl
HomeSportsSRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Hyderabad lose both openers in 5th over after Bangalore bowl
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live & Top Moments: Hyderabad lose both openers in 5th over after Bangalore bowl

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore need to win this match to keep their campaign on track for the playoffs. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
18 May 2023 08:24 PM IST

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live: Heinrich Klaasen hits 50 in 24 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad 94/2 in 11 ovs

18 May 2023 08:24 PM IST

Wicket! Rahul Tripathi c Harshal Patel b M Bracewell 15 (12 balls). SRH 28/2 in 4.3 ovs

18 May 2023 08:24 PM IST

Wicket! Abhishek Sharma c Lomror b M Bracewell 11 (14 balls).

18 May 2023 08:24 PM IST
18 May 2023 08:24 PM IST

Aiden Markram: We would have looked to bat. Not too disappointed. Couple of changes. Brook comes in. Tyagi comes in as well. Umran is an x-factor player. Lot of pride to play for. We haven't lived up to the ability. We should try to showcase that at the world stage in the last two games.

18 May 2023 08:24 PM IST

Faf du Plessis: We are gonna have a bowl. The last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side. Same team as last game. Hasaranga has a niggle. Bracewell strengthens our batting. We have to start afresh. The game of cricket has a funny way of biting you. You have to have the humility of looking at a fresh game.

18 May 2023 08:24 PM IST

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

18 May 2023 06:59 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore need to win this match to keep their campaign on track for the playoffs

