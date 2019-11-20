Sprinter Blake dreams of bowling out Master Blaster

Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's humility has touched many people around the world and his living legacy is one for everyone to emulate. Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake's dream is no different.

The double-silver Olympics 2012 medallist, Blake will visit the city early next month and meet the legend to live out his dream of bowling to the master blaster, during his promote the Road Safety World Series.

But his dream of playing in the Indian Premier League is still to be realised.

Blake recently tweeted that he is looking forward to meeting Tendulkar during his visit to the city and to which, the Master Blaster replied that he too is looking forward to meeting the Jamaican sprinter.

The Indian batting legend is the brand ambassador of the Series and Blake will look to realise his long-standing dream of bowling at the Master Blaster.

“I think I can bowl out Sachin, which is my aim in life,” Blake revealed to a section of the media after Tendulkar had played his last Test match.

A staunch follower of cricket, for Blake the game is greater than track and field. Considered the fastest man after compatriot Usain Bolt, cricket is his first love.

He has watched cricket since childhood and has averred that he is a better cricketer than an athlete. Blake played cricket for Kingston Cricket Club before taking up athletics and has strongly pitched for the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics. And yes, he desires to play in the Indian Premier League.

“Of course I want to play in the IPL and even Test cricket. Cricket is my first love and if I get the chance, I want to play. I love Sachin and Virender Sehwag and my boy (Chris) Gayle always talks about me coming to India for the IPL," he has been quoted as saying.

All eyes will be on Blake now when he visits Sachin Tendulkar during his visit to the City earlier next month.