Sportvot x FPJ: UTT 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

The UTT 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 began in Delhi with thrilling opening encounters that showcased top-notch skills and competitive spirit.

In the Men’s Singles category, Bhavin produced a flawless performance against Saswata, registering a commanding straight-game win with scores of 11-3, 11-7, 11-5. Following that, Sounav displayed remarkable control and precision to defeat Dheeraj in another straight-game victory, finishing 11-4, 11-9, 11-7.

The spotlight then shifted to the Youth Girls’ Singles U-19 category, where Rajini dominated her match against Aanya, sealing the win with a strong scoreline of 11-8, 11-3, 11-9.

The championship has started on a high note, setting the stage for even more intense battles as the tournament progresses in the coming days.