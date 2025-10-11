Sportvot x FPJ: PSPB Crowned Champions After Dominant 3-0 Win Over CAG In 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025

The 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 came to a spectacular close at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, where the country’s top departmental teams competed for national glory from 30th September to 11th October 2025. The final match of the tournament witnessed an intense battle between two powerhouses — the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) — with PSPB emerging as the undisputed champions after a dominant 3-0 victory.

From the outset, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board showcased their attacking intent and tactical superiority. Their forward line moved with precision, creating multiple scoring opportunities, while their defense stood strong against CAG’s counterattacks. CAG, known for their structured play and disciplined defense, tried to hold off the PSPB offense but struggled to regain momentum as the match progressed.

PSPB’s midfield controlled the pace of the game, maintaining possession and linking up seamlessly between defense and attack. Each goal reflected their well-drilled coordination and superior execution under pressure. Despite CAG’s best efforts, including a few promising penalty corners, they couldn’t find a breakthrough against PSPB’s goalkeeper, who put up an outstanding performance to maintain a clean sheet.

With this commanding win, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board lifted the championship trophy, reaffirming their position as one of the strongest and most consistent teams in the national hockey circuit.

The tournament, held under excellent organization and spirited participation, once again highlighted the depth of hockey talent within India’s departmental teams and celebrated the sport’s rich legacy across the country.