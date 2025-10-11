 Sportvot x FPJ: PSPB Crowned Champions After Dominant 3-0 Win Over CAG In 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: PSPB Crowned Champions After Dominant 3-0 Win Over CAG In 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025

Sportvot x FPJ: PSPB Crowned Champions After Dominant 3-0 Win Over CAG In 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025

The 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 came to a spectacular close at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, where the country’s top departmental teams competed for national glory from 30th September to 11th October 2025.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

The 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 came to a spectacular close at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, where the country’s top departmental teams competed for national glory from 30th September to 11th October 2025. The final match of the tournament witnessed an intense battle between two powerhouses — the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) — with PSPB emerging as the undisputed champions after a dominant 3-0 victory.

From the outset, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board showcased their attacking intent and tactical superiority. Their forward line moved with precision, creating multiple scoring opportunities, while their defense stood strong against CAG’s counterattacks. CAG, known for their structured play and disciplined defense, tried to hold off the PSPB offense but struggled to regain momentum as the match progressed.

PSPB’s midfield controlled the pace of the game, maintaining possession and linking up seamlessly between defense and attack. Each goal reflected their well-drilled coordination and superior execution under pressure. Despite CAG’s best efforts, including a few promising penalty corners, they couldn’t find a breakthrough against PSPB’s goalkeeper, who put up an outstanding performance to maintain a clean sheet.

With this commanding win, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board lifted the championship trophy, reaffirming their position as one of the strongest and most consistent teams in the national hockey circuit.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'

The tournament, held under excellent organization and spirited participation, once again highlighted the depth of hockey talent within India’s departmental teams and celebrated the sport’s rich legacy across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE...

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE...

Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...

Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...

IND W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As India Face Unbeaten Australia In...

IND W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As India Face Unbeaten Australia In...

'Don't Retire': Valentin Vacherot Shares Heartwarming Message To Novak Djokovic After Shanghai...

'Don't Retire': Valentin Vacherot Shares Heartwarming Message To Novak Djokovic After Shanghai...

Under-8 Girls, Under-10 Boys & Under-16 Girls Compete Hard In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess...

Under-8 Girls, Under-10 Boys & Under-16 Girls Compete Hard In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess...