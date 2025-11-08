Sportvot x FPJ: Prabhodan, Sangarsh Dominate Their Opening Match In Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha

The 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 continued its energetic run at Vile Parle, with both boys’ and girls’ teams putting up an impressive display of skill, teamwork, and determination on the mat.

In the girls’ category, Prabhodan dominated the opening match with a commanding 39–13 victory over Parle Sports Club, while Garud JEP followed suit with a strong 38–13 win against Anjani Krida Mandal. Gajanan displayed exceptional control, outclassing Rudra 42–12, and Balyogi cruised past Sayadri 32–10. In the final girls’ match of the day, Akash Sports Club maintained their winning rhythm, defeating Gajanan convincingly 34–4.

The boys’ division also witnessed intense action, beginning with Sangarsh overpowering Shivmudra 37–12 in a one-sided contest. Shree Krishna followed with an equally impressive 37–18 win over Nav Maharashtra, while Sahyadri registered a confident 37–18 victory against Veer Maratha. The day concluded with Mauli Prathistan sealing a solid 35–17 triumph over Nav Maharashtra Mandal.

The tournament continues to highlight the rising Kabaddi talent from Mumbai’s suburban circuit, with young players exhibiting remarkable fitness, strategy, and sportsmanship as they battle for the prestigious Ajinkyapad title.