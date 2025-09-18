Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Delivers Exciting Action

The Mayo Football Tournament Senior – 2025, underway at Mayo College, Ajmer, from 15th to 19th September, witnessed another exciting day of school football with close contests and dominant performances across four fixtures.

The day opened with Daly College securing a 3-1 victory over Tan Birla Public School. Both sides had limited chances, recording just one apiece, while no shots were registered on target. Daly College, however, made the most of set plays, winning two corners and converting their opportunities to seal the win.

In the second match, Emerald Heights defeated Modern School 3-1 in a gripping contest. Emerald Heights were more clinical in front of goal with 6 shots on target compared to Modern School’s 4. They also created more chances (7 against 4) and matched their opponents in defensive discipline, earning a well-deserved victory.

The third clash saw Corvuss American display absolute dominance, thrashing Mayo Rising 6-0 in a one-sided encounter. Their attacking pressure proved too much to handle as they continued their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The day concluded with a tight battle between Asian School and LKSCE Gotan, where Asian School edged out their opponents 2-1. Both teams fought hard, but Asian School’s finishing ability in crucial moments made the difference as they walked away with three valuable points.

With commanding wins and competitive showdowns, the tournament is building momentum, keeping the spotlight firmly on Ajmer as school teams vie for footballing glory.