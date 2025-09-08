Sportvot x FPJ: Chennai Kaalpandhu League Kicks Off With Thrilling Day 1

Football | Representative Image | |

The opening day of the Chennai Kaalpandhu League, held at Nehru Park, Chennai, kicked off with exciting football action as local school teams battled it out with passion and energy.

In Match 1, Govt School Kuthambakkam secured a solid 2-0 victory over Govt HR Sec School Perungudi. Despite both sides showing equal defensive strength with no shots on target or clear chances, Kuthambakkam capitalized on set pieces, earning three corners to none and maintaining their edge throughout.

The second clash saw a dominant performance by Govt School Kathirvedu, who outclassed Chennai Higher Sec School, IH Road, New Washermanpet, with a commanding 5-0 win. Kathirvedu showcased attacking flair and control, with better corner play and disciplined defense, ensuring their opponents had no openings.

Day 1 of the tournament set the tone for an electrifying league, highlighting both teamwork and school spirit, as fans now look ahead to more action-packed encounters on Day 2.