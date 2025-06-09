SportVot x FPJ: Baseball Federation Cup 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Encounters In Amravati

The Baseball Federation Cup 2025, being held from 8th to 12th June in Amravati, began with a series of electrifying matches as teams from across the country clashed for national glory. The tournament has already seen close contests, standout performances, and dominant displays of skill on the diamond.

In a closely fought opening match, Punjab edged past Haryana with a final score of 2–1, thanks to a decisive contribution by Sunder Singh Rai, who was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance and game-changing plays.

Haryana bounced back in style in their next encounter, defeating Andhra Pradesh 8–5 in a high-scoring thriller. Anju, with her powerful hitting and consistent performance, earned the Player of the Match honor. In yet another meeting between the two teams, Haryana once again outclassed Andhra Pradesh 8–5, this time with Payal being named the Player of the Match for her sharp reflexes and critical innings.

An intense face-off between Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh ended in a rare 2–2 draw, showcasing strong defense and equal grit from both sides. Abhishek Kandari stood out with a balanced performance, securing the Player of the Match title.

The most dominant performance of the day came from Maharashtra, who delivered a resounding 14–2 victory over Andhra Pradesh. Local talent Ankita Hiwarkar was the star of the match, showcasing exceptional gameplay and earning the Player of the Match accolade.