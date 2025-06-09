 SportVot x FPJ: Baseball Federation Cup 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Encounters In Amravati
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportVot x FPJ: Baseball Federation Cup 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Encounters In Amravati

SportVot x FPJ: Baseball Federation Cup 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Encounters In Amravati

The Baseball Federation Cup 2025, being held from 8th to 12th June in Amravati, began with a series of electrifying matches as teams from across the country clashed for national glory. The tournament has already seen close contests, standout performances, and dominant displays of skill on the diamond.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image

The Baseball Federation Cup 2025, being held from 8th to 12th June in Amravati, began with a series of electrifying matches as teams from across the country clashed for national glory. The tournament has already seen close contests, standout performances, and dominant displays of skill on the diamond.

In a closely fought opening match, Punjab edged past Haryana with a final score of 2–1, thanks to a decisive contribution by Sunder Singh Rai, who was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance and game-changing plays.

Haryana bounced back in style in their next encounter, defeating Andhra Pradesh 8–5 in a high-scoring thriller. Anju, with her powerful hitting and consistent performance, earned the Player of the Match honor. In yet another meeting between the two teams, Haryana once again outclassed Andhra Pradesh 8–5, this time with Payal being named the Player of the Match for her sharp reflexes and critical innings.

An intense face-off between Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh ended in a rare 2–2 draw, showcasing strong defense and equal grit from both sides. Abhishek Kandari stood out with a balanced performance, securing the Player of the Match title.

FPJ Shorts
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra From June 12 To 17
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra From June 12 To 17
BJP & TMC Spar In West Bengal Assembly Over Army Resolution Missing ‘Operation Sindoor’ Mention
BJP & TMC Spar In West Bengal Assembly Over Army Resolution Missing ‘Operation Sindoor’ Mention
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

The most dominant performance of the day came from Maharashtra, who delivered a resounding 14–2 victory over Andhra Pradesh. Local talent Ankita Hiwarkar was the star of the match, showcasing exceptional gameplay and earning the Player of the Match accolade.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Is Completely Unacceptable...': Parth Jindal Fumes After India’s Shocking Defeat To Hong...

'This Is Completely Unacceptable...': Parth Jindal Fumes After India’s Shocking Defeat To Hong...

Jobe Bellingham Signs Five-Year Deal With Borussia Dortmund, Follows Brother Jude’s Footsteps

Jobe Bellingham Signs Five-Year Deal With Borussia Dortmund, Follows Brother Jude’s Footsteps

Video: Ashique Kuruniyan Messes Up India's Golden Goal-Scoring Opportunity In AFC Asian Cup 2027...

Video: Ashique Kuruniyan Messes Up India's Golden Goal-Scoring Opportunity In AFC Asian Cup 2027...

'Inspired Millions Of Cricket Lovers': Udhayanidhi Stalin Lauds MS Dhoni For Being Inducted Into ICC...

'Inspired Millions Of Cricket Lovers': Udhayanidhi Stalin Lauds MS Dhoni For Being Inducted Into ICC...

JSCA President Ajay Nath Shah Deo Felicitates MS Dhoni In Ranchi After ICC Hall Of Fame Induction

JSCA President Ajay Nath Shah Deo Felicitates MS Dhoni In Ranchi After ICC Hall Of Fame Induction