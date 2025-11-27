Sportvot x FPJ: 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha Witness Thrilling Matches

The 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha, underway in Pune from 25th to 29th November 2025, witnessed an action-packed day with impressive performances from both boys’ and girls’ teams across Maharashtra.

In the boys’ matches, Thane Shahar opened the day with a strong 41–23 win over Mumbai Upnagar Central, followed by a nail-biting contest where Nandurbar edged past Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 29–27. Beed District continued the momentum with a 33–27 victory against Sindhudurg, while Sangli delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day by defeating Nanded 58–26. Mumbai Upnagar Paschim also showcased exceptional teamwork in a commanding 58–20 win over Nashik Gramin. Ratnagiri secured a solid 46–36 win over Solapur, Raigad outplayed Palghar 37–25, and Ahilyanagar wrapped up the boys’ fixtures with a strong 49–17 victory over Hingoli.

Karan Salve from Jalna was named the Boys Player of the Day for his outstanding all-round display.

In the girls’ section, Ahilyanagar began with a confident 41–23 win against Ratnagiri, while Mumbai Upnagar Paschim held their nerve in a close 31–28 finish against Parbhani. Pune Gramin delivered the most dominant performance of the category, overpowering Dhule 58–10 with exceptional raiding and defensive coordination. Samruddhi Ashok Bansude from Pune Gramin was declared the Girls Player of the Day for her remarkable contribution to the team’s victory.