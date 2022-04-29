Sportsmanship at its best: Fans Hail Quinton de Kock after he chooses to walk despite being given Not Out

Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock received praises from the fans for his great sportsmanship during the match against Punjab Kings on Friday.

On the fourth ball of the 13th over, De Kock edged the ball behind the stumps to the wicketkeeper as bowler Sandeep Sharma appealed loudly for the wicket. The on-field umpire gave it not out but De Kock walked out as Sandeep gave a bat on his back for the good spirit.

The southpaw scored 46 runs off 37 balls to stabilize Lucknow’s innings.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:13 PM IST