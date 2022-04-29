Kolkata Knight Riders & Major League Cricket to build a world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles

Major League Cricket (MLC) in partnership with the Knight Riders Group and the City of Irvine, announced on Friday the approval of an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) to move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals to build a world class cricket venue on a 15-acre parcel at Great Park.

The development would see a multi-million dollar investment and the internationally renowned architects HKS will design an iconic home for the sport in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.

The Knight Riders Group (KRG), is a founding investor in MLC and is working closely with MLC on various aspects related to the launch of the league. KRG, owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), bring significant experience from one of the most successful brands in global T20 cricket to MLC.

Bollywood super star, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas.”

ALSO READ Tennis legend Boris Becker jailed for two and a half years over bankruptcy

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:56 PM IST