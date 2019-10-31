Sporting, Gay Cavaliers begin with bang

Mumbai: Gay Cavaliers and hosts Sporting Union scored contrasting wins over their opponents in their first round league matches in the 2nd Ajit Ghosh Memorial Women's T-20 cricket tournament jointly by Sporting Union With Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation, here on Wednesday.

At the Mahim Juveniles ground Gay Cavaliers amassed 188 for two in 20 overs after they were pit to bat by John Bright invited them to bat. Opener Zeal D'Mello scored a strokeful 78 off 64 balls with 11 fours.

She strung a 167 run partnership for the second wicket with Dhanashree Waghmare (41 no) which proved decisive. John Bright fell to the fullest of spinners Janhavi Kate and Sanyukta Kini who bagged three wickets apiece.

Hosts Sporting Union failed to take advantage after getting first strike at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. They scored 82 in 19.3 overs but managed to edge rivals Kamat Memorial by five runs. The losers ended at 77 for 8 wickets. Aroshi Tamse top scored for the winners with 25.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana thrashed Dahisar Sports Club by eight wickets. Akshada Dalvi (2-10) and Nivia Ambre (2-18) restricted Dahisar Sports Club to a meagre 63-7 in 20 overs. In reply they chased that target in just 10.2 overs. Prajakta Shirwadkar remain unbeaten on 28.

Brief scores

Gay Cavaliers 188-2 in 20 overs (Z D'Mello 78, D Waghmare 41 n.o) bt John Bright CC 60 in 16.3 overs (J Kate 3-15, S Kini 3-11) PoM: Z D'Mello.

Sporting Union 82 in 19.3 overs (A Tamse 25; N Dawda 2-3, K Upadhyay 2-16, K Sakpal 2-11) bt Jamat Memorial 77-8 in 20 overs (R Salunkhe 17, Karuna Sakpal 16 n.o; Nirmala Shahi 2-16, Supriya Pawar 2-18) PoM: Aroshi Tamse