'Spirit Of Cricket? Yet Again, I'm Sorry': R Ashwin On Mohammad Nabi's Extra Runs Off Deflection During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared his thoughts on controversial extra runs taken by Mohammad Nabi after the ball deflection off his pads during the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was involved in a heated argument with Mohammad Nabi after Afghanistan all-rounder took extra two runs after ball deflected off his pads from Sanju Samson's throw on the last ball of the first Super Over.

Though Nabi didn't violate any rules or laws of the game, Indian players including Rohit and Virat Kohli were quite disappointed. However, the extra runs didn't help Afghanistan as India levelled the scores of 16 to take the match to the second Super Over.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, R Ashwin threw spirit of cricket out of the window, saying it is normal for batters to take extra runs when ball deflects off.

"When a fielder throws to get me run out and the ball deflects off my body, I am within my right to run. Spirit of cricket, yet again, sorry,” veteran Indian off-spinner said.

On Team India's disappointment over Mohammad Nabi extra runs to his advantage, the 37-year-old said that affected party in such cases will often feel irritated.

"Virat Kohli stopped the ball with his leg and wondered what was happening. There are two sides to this story. If we are the affected party on the field, we’ll get irritated with whatever happens. ‘We might not have done this if we were on the field’ - that is our personal opinion and view,”

In the second Super Over, Team India batted first and posted a total of 11 in six balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma gave the ball to spinner Ravi Bishnoi instead of pacers to defend the total. Bishnoi managed to held his nerves and took two wickets in two balls to hand over the win to Men in Blue.

With his thrilling win, Team India clean swept Afghanistan in three match series.