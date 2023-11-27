Special Race Day Postponed Indefinitely Due To Unseasonal Rain

Horse racing. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Special Race Day, which was supposed to be held on November 26th at the Royal Western India Turf Club, has been postponed due to the prevailing weather conditions in Mumbai, given it has grown unreliable. The Stewards of the Club decided that the race track was not fit for racing during a meeting and has decided to postpone it to an indefinite date.

The Secretary wrote the below note:

"Considering the unseasonal rain and the prevailing weather condition having rendered the underfoot condition of the race track not conducive for racing, the Stewards of the Club have decided to postpone the Special Race Day, Sunday, 26th November 2023 of the Mumbai Meeting 2023/2024 to a later date which will be announced in due course."