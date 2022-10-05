e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's wife hospitalised with chikungunya

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's wife hospitalised with chikungunya

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly | Pic: Twitter
Follow us on

Dona Ganguly, the wife of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, was admitted to a hospital here after being diagnosed with chikungunya, officials said.

She was admitted to a private hospital late on Tuesday with fever, joint pain and rashes, they said.

"Dona Ganguly has been diagnosed to be suffering from Chikungunya. She remains haemodynamically stable and afebrile, and is on maintenance IV fluids," Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said.

The health status of Dona Ganguly, an acclaimed Odissi dancer, is being closely monitored, Basu added.

Read Also
Navratri 2022: Lords' balcony-themed pandal portrays devotion to goddess and craze for Sourav...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome baby boy

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome baby boy

ISL to kick off on October 7, fans set for return to stadiums

ISL to kick off on October 7, fans set for return to stadiums

Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma shares light moment with Dinesh Karthik after 3rd T20, watch

Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma shares light moment with Dinesh Karthik after 3rd T20, watch

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's wife hospitalised with chikungunya

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's wife hospitalised with chikungunya

Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to lead home side to 3-wkt win in 1st T20

Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to lead home side to 3-wkt win in 1st T20