Sonam Malik shocks Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik

Lucknow: Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik while another promising junior Anshu Malik knocked out World Championship medallist Pooja Dhanda to seal their places in the Indian team for the Asian Championship, here on Saturday.

Pitted against heavyweights in their respective first round, both Sonam and Anshu cared little for reputations, fighting fearlessly.

Sonam was trailing 4-6 in the second period but produced a sensational four-point throw with just three seconds left in the bout to make it 10-10 and win on criteria of scoring the last point.

She then defeated Radhika 4-1 in the final to seal her spot in the Indian team in the 62kg category. Hailing from a small village Madina in Haryana's Sonepat, Sonam is coached by Ajmer Malik in Gohana.