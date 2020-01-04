World Boss Chris Gayle joins TikTok

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle is now officially on Tiktok. Renowned cricketing star, Gayle is now looking to dominate other fronts, perhaps become a 'Tiktok' star.
In one of his videos, the Windies master blaster performed a swagger move. It is almost as if Tiktok itself welcomed Gayle on the app. In the video, Gayle appears after a couple of guys, they strike poses on camera and exit for Gayle to dazzle on the screen. He shows off his intriguing pose in his near-perfect outfit. His t-shirt read 'Attitude' and so was his stature.
Watch the video below!
Gayle has also uploaded many videos with his daughter Blush. Tha father-daughter duo seem to be having a lot of fun on the video-sharing platform.
The 40-year old star has scored 10,405 runs to surpass Brian Lara and become the leading run-scorer for West Indies in the ODI format.
