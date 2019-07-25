Son Heung-min: Everything you need to know about Asia's Beckham

Mauricio Pochettino described South Korea forward Son Heung-min as ‘an icon’ and compared the Tottenham attacker to former Manchester United star David Beckham. Son has been a focal point during Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia. Since August 2015, the 27-year-old has scored 42 goals in 130 Premier League appearances. Recently the star player received a hero welcome during Tottenham’s tour of Asia.
Here are 7 things to know about Son Heung-min:
· Son Heung-min is the son of Son Woong-jung, a retired football player turned manager who once represented the South Korea national football team.
· He was also a member of the South Korea national team at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
· Son is known as a valuable attacker due to his ability to use both feet equally well, his accurate shooting. He was once quoted saying, “I don't care where I play. The main thing is I'm in the game. I can play as a second striker or behind. Whatever the coach says, I'll do. I don't have a favorite position. I'll be anywhere and always on the throttle.”
· Son Heung-min plays as a winger for Premier League Club Tottenham Hotspur and is the captain of South Korea national team.
· He has represented South Korea at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups and is South Korea's one of the highest joint scorers at the World Cup.
· Son has also represented the country at 2018 Asian Games, where the team won gold.
· He has signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas.
