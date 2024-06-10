'Sold Tractor To Buy Ticket Worth PKR 8.4 Lakh': Disheartened Pakistan Fan Reveals After Team's Defeat vs India In T20 WC 2024 Clash; VIDEO

Naseem Shah in tears after losing to India | Credits: Twitter

A Pakistan fan was disheartened by the Men in Green's narrow six-run defeat against Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

With a mere target of 120 after bundling out Team India for 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan failed to chase it down as the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah restricted them to 113/7. Mohammad Rizwan led Men in Green's batting as he scored a mediocre 31 off 44 balls. However, Rizwan's dismissal turned the game around as Pakistan fell seven runs short of achieving the target.

In an interview with the news channel, a Pakistan fan, who was visibly disheartened by the team's defeat, revealed that he sold his tractor in order to buy the ticket world USD 3000 (PKR 840,526.93) to watch the match live at the stadium. Fan added that he didn't expect Pakistan would lose given the target of 120.

While he was giving the interview, the Pakistan supporter was heckled by the Indian fans, who was jeering him with cheers and chants after the Men in Blue prevailed over Babar Azam-led side in a thrilling encounter.

"I have sold my tractor to get a ticket worth $ 3000. When we saw the score of India, we didn't think that we were going to lose this game after looking at India score. The game was in our hands but after Babar Azam got out, people were heartbroken. I congratulate you all (Indian fans)." A Pakistan fan said.

