Ali Akbarpour, also known as "Antaeus" and "Soheil," is a world-renowned athlete, coach, and historian. He is the founder and coach of the Antaeus Bjj& MMA academy and is known for his extraordinary success in the field of athletics.

As a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, MMA fighter, and freestyle wrestling and grappling national champion, Akbarpour has dedicated his life to the pursuit of athletic excellence. He is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, having won multiple world championships in the purple and brown belt divisions of ACBJJ and ABU DHABI WORLD PRO, and is currently the first-ranking athlete in the field of contact jujitsu in the Jujitsu International Federation (JJIF).

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Akbarpour is also a historian of ancient Iran, mythology, and the Shahnameh. He has written several scientific articles and books on the history of ancient Iran and claims that his interest in this field has helped him make an interesting connection between ancient mythology and the sport of wrestling. This connection is reflected in the name of his team and academy, Antaeus, which is the name of a mythical wrestler.

Akbarpour is also known for his willingness to take calculated risks and his ability to inspire others with his determination and positive attitude. He has created the Doctor takedown antaeus YouTube channel to demonstrate some of the most effective takedowns used in his fights and instructs step-by-step strategy so that others can easily execute their own takedowns in BJJ, MMA, and wrestling matches.

Overall, Ali Akbarpour is a true inspiration for athletes and non-athletes alike, and his contributions to the world of sports and ancient history will be remembered for years to come.

