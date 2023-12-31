 Snake Stops Play During Brisbane International Fixture Between Dominic Thiem And James McCabe; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSnake Stops Play During Brisbane International Fixture Between Dominic Thiem And James McCabe; Video Goes Viral

Snake Stops Play During Brisbane International Fixture Between Dominic Thiem And James McCabe; Video Goes Viral

A snake stopped play during a Brisbane International fixture between Dominic Thiem and James McCabe.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
A snake catcher tries to catch the reptile. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A poisonous snake interrupted play for 40 minutes during the Brisbane International qualifying match of Tennis on Saturday involving Dominic Thiem and James McCabe. The play had to be suspended for a snake catcher to arrive and haul the reptile into his bag, having been spotted among the electrical wires on the sidelines of the Tennis court.

The incident occurred after James McCabe had sealed the first set 6-2 over the 2020 Australian Open champion. The reptile has reportedly been identified as the Eastern Brown snake and have the potential to cause significant damage to the human body with their bite, including paralysis and bleeding, as reported by the Australian Museum.

Notably, Australia is also the hub to 20 out of world's most 25 venomous snakes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Snake Stops Play During Brisbane International Fixture Between Dominic Thiem And James McCabe; Video...

Snake Stops Play During Brisbane International Fixture Between Dominic Thiem And James McCabe; Video...

'Beautiful Elegant Looking Player': LSG Coach Justin Langer Lauds Skipper KL Rahul Ahead Of IPL 2024

'Beautiful Elegant Looking Player': LSG Coach Justin Langer Lauds Skipper KL Rahul Ahead Of IPL 2024

Inside MS Dhoni & Sakshi Singh Rawat’s Christmas Party With Sanon Sisters & Rishabh Pant In Dubai

Inside MS Dhoni & Sakshi Singh Rawat’s Christmas Party With Sanon Sisters & Rishabh Pant In Dubai

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Richa Ghosh's Valiant 96 In Vain As India Lose To Australia By 3 Runs

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Richa Ghosh's Valiant 96 In Vain As India Lose To Australia By 3 Runs

Sanju Samson Displays His Football Skills During Local Tournament In Kerala; Video Goes Viral

Sanju Samson Displays His Football Skills During Local Tournament In Kerala; Video Goes Viral