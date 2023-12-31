Snake Stops Play During Brisbane International Fixture Between Dominic Thiem And James McCabe; Video Goes Viral

A snake catcher tries to catch the reptile. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A poisonous snake interrupted play for 40 minutes during the Brisbane International qualifying match of Tennis on Saturday involving Dominic Thiem and James McCabe. The play had to be suspended for a snake catcher to arrive and haul the reptile into his bag, having been spotted among the electrical wires on the sidelines of the Tennis court.

The incident occurred after James McCabe had sealed the first set 6-2 over the 2020 Australian Open champion. The reptile has reportedly been identified as the Eastern Brown snake and have the potential to cause significant damage to the human body with their bite, including paralysis and bleeding, as reported by the Australian Museum.

Notably, Australia is also the hub to 20 out of world's most 25 venomous snakes.