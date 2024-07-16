France football star Kylian Mbappe has been officially recruited into Real Madrid as President Florentino Pérez Rodríguez held a presentation for the same on Tuesday. The youngster was presented with the jersey and described how his dream of representing Real Madrid has finally come to reality.
‘Slept Many Years Dreaming Of Real Madrid’: Kylian Mbappe Officially Presented At Santiago Bernabeu By Club President Florentino Perez
Kylian Mbappe has made a move from PSG to Real Madrid after spending 7 years in the former.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 04:50 PM IST