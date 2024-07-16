 ‘Slept Many Years Dreaming Of Real Madrid’: Kylian Mbappe Officially Presented At Santiago Bernabeu By Club President Florentino Perez
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Slept Many Years Dreaming Of Real Madrid’: Kylian Mbappe Officially Presented At Santiago Bernabeu By Club President Florentino Perez

‘Slept Many Years Dreaming Of Real Madrid’: Kylian Mbappe Officially Presented At Santiago Bernabeu By Club President Florentino Perez

Kylian Mbappe has made a move from PSG to Real Madrid after spending 7 years in the former.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Kylian Mbappe. | (Credits: Twitter)

France football star Kylian Mbappe has been officially recruited into Real Madrid as President Florentino Pérez Rodríguez held a presentation for the same on Tuesday. The youngster was presented with the jersey and described how his dream of representing Real Madrid has finally come to reality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Slept Many Years Dreaming Of Real Madrid’: Kylian Mbappe Officially Presented At Santiago...

‘Slept Many Years Dreaming Of Real Madrid’: Kylian Mbappe Officially Presented At Santiago...

'Given It My All But It’s Time For Change': Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager After...

'Given It My All But It’s Time For Change': Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager After...

Hardik Pandya Unlikely To Captain India In T20Is Permanently Due To Fitness Concerns, Suryakumar...

Hardik Pandya Unlikely To Captain India In T20Is Permanently Due To Fitness Concerns, Suryakumar...

Colombia Soccer Federation Head And His Son Arrested After Copa America Final Chaos

Colombia Soccer Federation Head And His Son Arrested After Copa America Final Chaos

'Always About Individuals': Parthiv Patel Criticises RCB's Team Culture Amid Not Winning IPL Trophy...

'Always About Individuals': Parthiv Patel Criticises RCB's Team Culture Amid Not Winning IPL Trophy...