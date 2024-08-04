 SL vs IND: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Rahul Dravid To Become India's 4th Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs
Rohit Sharma scored 64 off 44 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes during his knock to get India off to the perfect start in chase of 241 against the hosts.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

India captain Rohit Sharma added another feather to his illustrious white-ball cap on Sunday as he became the country's fourth highest run-scorer in one-day international cricket.

Rohit surpassed former captain Rahul Dravid's tally in the ongoing second ODI between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.

The Hitman scored 64 off 44 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes during his knock to get India off to the perfect start in chase of 241 against the hosts.

He brought up his 37th ODI fifty in just 29 balls to follow up on the 33-ball half-century he scored in the first match.

Rohit in the process, took fourth place on the list of most ODI runs by Indians.

Most ODI runs for India

Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426 Runs

Virat Kohli - 13,872* Runs

Sourav Ganguly - 11,221 Runs

Rohit Sharma - 10,831* Runs

Rahul Dravid - 10,768 Runs

article-image

Notably, Rohit has scored the most sixes among the top four with 330 from 264 ODIs. He needs one more maximum to take joint-second place with Chris Gayle on the list of batters with most sixes in ODIs.

Most times top scorers for India in ODIs:

127 times - Sachin Tendulkar

77 times - Virat Kohli

61 times - Rohit Sharma*

60 times - Sourav Ganguly

56 times - Rahul Dravid

