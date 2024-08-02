SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Skipper Charith Asalanka Wins The Toss & Opts To Bat First Against Rohit Sharma's Team India

Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the first ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Sri Lanka picked two specialist fast bowlers in Asitha Fernando and Mohamed Shiraz and two spinners in Dunith Wellalage and Akila Dananjaya. With Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka being ruled out of the ODI series, Sri Lanka's pace bowling attack will be Asith Fernando.

Team India, on the other hand, have picked two fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh and one spinner Kuldeep. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar have been included in the playing XI.

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨



Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat in the 1st ODI.



A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI 👌👌



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/4fYsNEzO5N#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/NVJ4spwt0K — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2024

Playing XI

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz

IND: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Preview

Following the T20I series, where India whitewashed Sri Lanka, the two teams are returning to action for the ODI series, starting with the first match in Colombo.

Team India will witness the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant, who have been rested for the T20I leg against hosts. This will be the first series for Rohit and Kohli since their retirement from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados in June.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are too set to return to action after being ignored for the T20 World Cup and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, on the other, suffered a big blow as pacers Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana have been ruled out of the ODI series due to respective injuries.

However, the hosts have Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne in their bowling arsenal. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama are reliable batters for Sri Lanka, while Wanindu Hasaranga can handy with bat alongside his bowling brilliance.

Squads

SL: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.