 SL VS AUS Toss Update: Mitchell Marsh Returns As Australia Bat First In Must-Win Clash In Pallekele
Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 game against Australia on Monday. Australia welcomed back captain Mitchell Marsh for the must-win clash, with a loss could potentially knock them out. Sri Lanka themselves have brough in Kusal Perera for Kamil Mishara.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh. | (Credits: X)

Marsh had missed the first two games of the tournament having suffered a groin injury in training. While they brushed aside Ireland, they suffered a loss to Zimbabwe. A defeat against Sri Lanka could potentially rule them out of the Super 8 stage.

"All okay, ready to go tonight. It's a big game, every game comes with great responsibility. Weren't at our best last game," Marsh said at the toss.

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

