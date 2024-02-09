SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Sanath Jayasuriya Expresses Happiness As Pathum Nissanka Reaches His Maiden Double-Hundred; Watch

Pathum Nissanka and Sanath Jayasuriya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has created history by becoming the 1st batter from the nation to score a double-hundred in one-day international cricket, doing so in the ongoing fixture against Afghanistan in Pallekele. The right-handed batter reached the milestone in the final over of the innings with a boundary off Fareed Ahmed's bowling.

Notably, the 25-year-old has also broken Sanath Jayasuriya's long-standing record in ODIs for Sri Lanka. The former left-handed opener had smashed 189 against India during the Coca-Cola Cup Champions Trophy 2000 final and it remained Sri Lanka's highest individual score in the format till date. He was there at the stands when the youngster reached the landmark and clapped for him, with the crowds also coming alive due to Nissanka's knock.

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗-𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔 🤯



🎥 | The moment #PathumNissanka became the 1️⃣st Sri Lankan to score a double hundred in ODIs 🔥 🏏#SonySportsNetwork #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/LvsPK0B3Rl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 9, 2024

Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 210 sets Afghanistan 382 to win the 1st ODI:

Nissanka's record-breaking knock has set the Afghans a massive 382 to win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The foundation for that steep total was set up an opening stand of 182 between Nissanka and Avishka Fernando. The Galle-born cricketer shared another strong stand of 120 with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who departed for 45.

Sri Lanka also won the preceding one-off Test against Afghanistan by 10 wickets as Ibrahim Zadran's gritty hundred went in vain.