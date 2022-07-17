SL v Pak: Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian batsman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, surpasses Virat Kohli

Babar Azam | Photo: Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reached another milestone in his illustrous career when he became the fastest batsman from Asia and eleventh overall from his country to cross 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar achieved the landmark during his unbeaten knock of 119 off 224 balls in Pakistan's first innings against Sri Lanka during the first Test at Galle International Stadium.

He is now the fastest batsman from Asia to get 10,000 runs in international cricket, going past the previous record set by talismanic India batter Virat Kohli in 232 innings.

Amongst all Pakistan batsmen to reach the 10,000 runs mark in international cricket, Babar is the fastest to reach the landmark in 228 innings, surpassing the previous record of 248 innings held by legendary batter Javed Miandad.

As per innings taken to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, Babar is fifth fastest batter to reach the mark in 228 innings after Viv Richards (206 innings), Hashim Amla (217 innings), Brian Lara (220 innings) and Joe Root (222 innings).

"10,000 international runs. Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th Pakistan batter to accomplish this major milestone," tweeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).