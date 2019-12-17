Sitaram Mill win by 2-0 against Sai Baba Path

Mumbai: Sitaram Mill Compound Municipal Public School dished out a combined attacking display and charged to a 2-0 win against Sai Baba Path Municipal Public School in the girls’ under-16 final of the QPR South Mumbai Junior Soccer Challenger 2019, at the Western Railway ground. The tournament, is a Milind Deora initiative, and conducted in association with renowned English club Queens Park Rangers (QPR).
Result (all finals)
Boys (under-8): St Mary’s ICSE: 2 (A Buhsara 2) bt Campion ‘A’: 1 (I. Lehry). Under-10: JBCN: 2 (Agasthya D, Kahaan M) bt Navy Children School: 0. Under-12: Navy Children: 4 (Abhimanyu P 3, N Kiho) bt Christ Church: 2 (P Vishwakarma 2). Under-14: Holy Name: 3 (S Yelui 2, P Jadhav) bt ANZA: 1 (Maaz Ansari). Under-16: NSS Hill Spring International: 1 (J Kapadia) bt Christ Church 0. Girls (under-10): Bombay International School: 3 (T Thauria 3) bt Navy Children School 0; Under-12: JBCN: 3 (K Gala 2, A Jhavar) bt Sai Baba Path Municipal Public School: 0; Under-14: Convent of Jesus & Mary: 3 (R Bapat, J Jain, V Kolwalkar) bt NSS Hill Spring International 2 (P Lodha, A Kanungo). Under-16: Sitaram Mill Compound Municipal Public School: 2 (A Pandhire, P Kanojiya) bt Sai Baba Path Municipal Public School 0.
