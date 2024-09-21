 Singapore’s Teenage Racing Sensation Kabir Anurag Gets Candid About His Sport, Future Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSingapore’s Teenage Racing Sensation Kabir Anurag Gets Candid About His Sport, Future Plans

Singapore’s Teenage Racing Sensation Kabir Anurag Gets Candid About His Sport, Future Plans

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Singapore’s 17-year-old racer Kabir Anurag. Photo courtesy: www.instagram.com/kabir_anurag_ |

Kabir Anurag, the 17-year-old racer from Singapore, has big dreams. Anurag is the first Singaporean to join an F1 development team — Alpine Academy — and now aims to be the first F1 driver from the country. For that, the teenager has allotted himself five more years.

“That’s my career projection, which I think is very possible for me. Short term, it’s to fight for wins, fight for podiums, and to consistently be good. That’s the hardest part – to do it consistently,” he told CNA recently.

Anurag, who is in Singapore to witness the Grand Prix, said, “In racing, everybody’s getting faster. We call it a moving target. If you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backwards. So, you always have to be on the up.”

He also got candid about his sport during a chat with Team Singapore.

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Begins; Check Latest Update Here
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Begins; Check Latest Update Here
PM Modi Announces 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Programme For Haryana, Starting September 26
PM Modi Announces 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Programme For Haryana, Starting September 26
Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024
Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara Crosses ₹100 Crore Club After 20 Years Of Its Re-Release
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara Crosses ₹100 Crore Club After 20 Years Of Its Re-Release

Asked about the biggest misconception of a pro racing driver, he said, “I think a lot of people think that being a professional racing driver is like driving a taxi. As long as you try to go fast you will just be fast.”

Breaking down the notion, he said, “To be a fast racing driver it requires so many different components and so many different techniques to go fast.”

Read Also
Singapore: Education Minister Tells Teachers Not To Respond To Work-Related Messages Outside Of...
article-image

Speaking about his race-day routine, the teenager said, “It consists of a lot of mental exercises. Combining them, so such as juggling and something called blaze pods, which is just reaction tests.”

At the academy, the Singaporean goes through cardio, strength and endurance training at the gym, and other training that tests decision-making skills, reaction speed and multitasking abilities.

Anurag picked Valencia in Spain and the Red Bull Ring in Austria as his favourite tracks to race on. “Both of these tracks just have really, really amazing flow.

The racer revealed that he listens to Katy Perry for the kind of vibe her music brings.

He also spoke about his injury, where he broke his hand and sustained multiple injuries after a crash.

Speaking to CNA, the racer admitted that while National Service — where all male Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, unless exempted, are required to serve for two years after turning 18 — affects athletes “working towards the peak of their careers”, he hailed the NS as a “very useful experience”.

Anurag, who is yet to turn 18 and serve NS, said he’ll handle it when the call comes.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill Scores His 5th Century As Team India's Lead Nears 500

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill Scores His 5th Century As Team India's Lead Nears 500

'Idhar Aayega Ek': Rishabh Pant Tries To Set The Field For Bangladesh During 1st Test, Commentator...

'Idhar Aayega Ek': Rishabh Pant Tries To Set The Field For Bangladesh During 1st Test, Commentator...

AFG vs SA: Birthday Boy Rashid Khan Takes 5fer As Afghanistan Register Historic Bilateral Series Win

AFG vs SA: Birthday Boy Rashid Khan Takes 5fer As Afghanistan Register Historic Bilateral Series Win

'Soye Hain Sab Log Bh***ke': Video Catches Rohit Sharma Abusing Players While Fielding On Day 2 Of...

'Soye Hain Sab Log Bh***ke': Video Catches Rohit Sharma Abusing Players While Fielding On Day 2 Of...

'When I See Children Trying To Copy My Action, I Do Not Recommend It': Jasprit Bumrah

'When I See Children Trying To Copy My Action, I Do Not Recommend It': Jasprit Bumrah