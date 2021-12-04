e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

Sindhu enters final of BWF World Tour Finals

PV Sindhu beats Japan’s Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in semifinal
PV Sindhu | Photo: PTI

India's P V Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals in Bali on Saturday.

Reigning world champion and the two time Olympic medallist beat Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a thrilling match.

It will be Sindhu's third final appearance in the season-ending tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.

The world number 7 Indian had come into the match with an overall head-to-head win-loss record of 12-8 against the world number three Japanese.

Sindhu has been in fine form after picking up a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had reached the semifinals in her last three events -- French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open -- before coming into the BWF World Tour Finals.

She finished runner-up in the Swiss Open in March.

