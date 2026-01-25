 Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSikkim State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, January 25, 2026. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery January 25, 2026, here:

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

FPJ Shorts
Shankaracharya–Yogi Govt Standoff Escalates After Camp Ruckus In Prayagraj
Shankaracharya–Yogi Govt Standoff Escalates After Camp Ruckus In Prayagraj
Tarpa Maestro Bhiklya Dhinda From Palghar’s Remote Walvanda Village To Receive Padma Shri For Tribal Art Service
Tarpa Maestro Bhiklya Dhinda From Palghar’s Remote Walvanda Village To Receive Padma Shri For Tribal Art Service
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners
Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform New Song On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch
Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform New Song On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 24, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3...
Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3...
FFOI Celebrates Flag Legacy, Felicitates Visually Impaired Women’s Cricket Team
FFOI Celebrates Flag Legacy, Felicitates Visually Impaired Women’s Cricket Team
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 25, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 25, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Harshit's Bunny: Rana Gets Rid Of Conway For 5th Time In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I As Hardik Grabs A...
Harshit's Bunny: Rana Gets Rid Of Conway For 5th Time In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I As Hardik Grabs A...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...