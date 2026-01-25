FFOI Celebrates Flag Legacy, Felicitates Visually Impaired Women’s Cricket Team

New Delhi, January 24: The Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) on Thursday honoured the victorious Indian women’s cricket team for the visually impaired, who also played a friendly game of cricket with FFOI President Shri Naveen Jindal, at an event marking the 22nd anniversary of the Supreme Court judgment that democratised the use of the Indian National Flag.

The programme highlighted key milestones in the national flag movement — 30 years of the Delhi High Court judgment, two decades since the parliamentary amendment, and the pivotal role played by the judiciary and Members of Parliament in upholding citizens’ right to proudly display the Tricolour.

Speakers underlined FFOI’s nationwide efforts to promote respectful flag usage across the country, from Rezang La and Kargil in Ladakh to Port Blair in the South, and from Bumla and Nathula in the East to Munna Bao and Kutch in the West, including the installation of the 200th monumental national flag at Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, FFOI President Shri Naveen Jindal said, “The Tiranga is the most powerful symbol of our unity and democracy. By honouring these outstanding women athletes today, we reaffirm that the national flag belongs equally to every Indian and inspires excellence beyond barriers of ability or circumstance.”

The afternoon gathering hosted at Jindal House saw the presence of Smt Savitri Jindal and Smt Shallu Jindal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Ms Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister of Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa, politician Yashodhara Raje Scindia, and members of the legal fraternity including Retd Justice V.N. Khare, senior advocate Gauri Rasgotra, and Justice U.U. Lalit. Also in attendance were Gen Bipin Bakshi, former COAS Gen Suhas, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, among others.

FFOI reiterated its future goals, including seeking recognition of January 23 as National Flag Day, promoting flag education among children, and encouraging respectful disposal and recycling of worn-out flags. The event was attended by members of the judiciary, civil services and civil society, and was followed by a lunch.

About the Flag Foundation of India (FFOI):

Founded by Shri Naveen Jindal and Smt Shallu Jindal, the Flag Foundation of India is a non-profit organisation dedicated to democratising the Indian National Flag. Through the installation of monumental flags and nationwide awareness campaigns, FFOI seeks to foster a spirit of nationalism and pride among all Indian citizens.

