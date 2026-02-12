 Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSikkim State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, February 12, 2026. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Lottery February 12, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Draw
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Opener Ruled Out Of India Vs Namibia T20 WC26 Clash, Doubtful For IND Vs PAK Game
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Opener Ruled Out Of India Vs Namibia T20 WC26 Clash, Doubtful For IND Vs PAK Game
Maharashtra News: 17 Teachers Booked As Drone Camera Exposes Rampant Copying During Class 12 Exam At Beed Centre
Maharashtra News: 17 Teachers Booked As Drone Camera Exposes Rampant Copying During Class 12 Exam At Beed Centre
Mumbai BEST Discontinues Kanheri Caves Bus Service A-188 To Protect Sanjay Gandhi National Park Ecology
Mumbai BEST Discontinues Kanheri Caves Bus Service A-188 To Protect Sanjay Gandhi National Park Ecology

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Opener Ruled Out Of India Vs Namibia T20 WC26 Clash, Doubtful For IND...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Opener Ruled Out Of India Vs Namibia T20 WC26 Clash, Doubtful For IND...
India Vs Namibia Toss Update: India Batting First In T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley...
India Vs Namibia Toss Update: India Batting First In T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley...
Madras High Court Directs MS Dhoni To Pay ₹10 Lakh In Defamation Suit
Madras High Court Directs MS Dhoni To Pay ₹10 Lakh In Defamation Suit
Pakistan Cricket Team Brought Personal Chefs To Prepare Biryani & Kebabs During ICC T20 WC26 In Sri...
Pakistan Cricket Team Brought Personal Chefs To Prepare Biryani & Kebabs During ICC T20 WC26 In Sri...