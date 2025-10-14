 Shubman Gill Wins First Series As Test Captain, India Whitewash West Indies 2-0 After 7-Wicket Win In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShubman Gill Wins First Series As Test Captain, India Whitewash West Indies 2-0 After 7-Wicket Win In Delhi

Shubman Gill Wins First Series As Test Captain, India Whitewash West Indies 2-0 After 7-Wicket Win In Delhi

West Indies put up a valiant effort with the bat in their second innings, giving Team India a target of 121 runs to chase to not only win the match but also inflict a whitewash.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Team India beat West Indies by 7 wickets to win the two-match Test series 2-0. Chasing 121 runs for victory, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 58 runs to help the Team India cross the finish line despite losing two wickets in the morning session.

Sai Surdarshan, who looked good for half century was dismissed by Roston Chase for 39 runs in the opening session of Day 5. The Wst Indies skipper then got rid of his opposite number Shubman Gill, who looked to finish the match in hurry but was caught by Greaves for 13 runs . However, KL Rahul and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel ensured there was no further hiccups.

After asking West Indies to follow on, the visitors put up a valiant effort in their second innings courtesy of centuries from Shai Hope and opner John Campbell. Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 50 runs as he ran out of partners on the other end. The visitors were eventuially bowled out for 390 runs in their second innings and setting up India's target of 121 runs to chase for victory.

India were asked to bat again after enforcing the follow-on for the first time since their home Test against England in 2012 in Ahmedabad. Since then, India have won eight Tests by an innings after enforcing the follow-on and drawn two due to weather interruptions

FPJ Shorts
Silver Hits Record High Above $52.50 As Safe-Haven Demand Fuels Rally
Silver Hits Record High Above $52.50 As Safe-Haven Demand Fuels Rally
Pune: Sugar Mills Told To Protect Cane Cutters From Leopard Attacks As Crushing Season Begins In Junnar
Pune: Sugar Mills Told To Protect Cane Cutters From Leopard Attacks As Crushing Season Begins In Junnar
'He Was Trying To Sleep Next To Me... Somehow Passed Night': Discomforted Woman Shares Horrifying Experience On Varanasi Passenger Train; WATCH
'He Was Trying To Sleep Next To Me... Somehow Passed Night': Discomforted Woman Shares Horrifying Experience On Varanasi Passenger Train; WATCH
Mumbai Metro 2B Progress Update: Phase 1 Connecting Mandale To Chembur's Diamond Garden Set For December Launch, Phase 2 By Mid 2026
Mumbai Metro 2B Progress Update: Phase 1 Connecting Mandale To Chembur's Diamond Garden Set For December Launch, Phase 2 By Mid 2026

Earlier, batting first India had declared their first innings on 518 for 5. Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 129 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 175 runs before the unfortunate runout. Jomel Warrican had taken 3 wickets for West Indies in the first innings.

India’s bowling attack bowled briiliantly in the first innings, with Kuldeep Yadav taking five wickets. Ravindra Jadeja bagged three, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed one wicket apiece as West Indies were bowled out for 248 runs in their first innings. Alick Athanaze top scored with 41 runs while other batsmen despite getting the start failed to make big score.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WTC Points Table: Where Does Team India Stand After Registering Series Win Over West Indies?

WTC Points Table: Where Does Team India Stand After Registering Series Win Over West Indies?

Shubman Gill Wins First Series As Test Captain, India Whitewash West Indies 2-0 After 7-Wicket Win...

Shubman Gill Wins First Series As Test Captain, India Whitewash West Indies 2-0 After 7-Wicket Win...

'Looks Like Welding Glasses': Ramiz Raja Roasts Noman Ali Over Sunglasses After Dig At Babar Azam;...

'Looks Like Welding Glasses': Ramiz Raja Roasts Noman Ali Over Sunglasses After Dig At Babar Azam;...

Shocking! Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker Backstab Seth Rollins In A Major Twist On WWE RAW; Video

Shocking! Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker Backstab Seth Rollins In A Major Twist On WWE RAW; Video

WWE RAW: CM Punk Knocks Jey Uso's Grill Out Of His Mouth After Hitting GTS, Steals It Later; Video

WWE RAW: CM Punk Knocks Jey Uso's Grill Out Of His Mouth After Hitting GTS, Steals It Later; Video