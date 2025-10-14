Shubman Gill Wins First Series As Test Captain, India Whitewash West Indies 2-0 After 7-Wicket Win In Delhi

Image: BCCI/X

Team India beat West Indies by 7 wickets to win the two-match Test series 2-0. Chasing 121 runs for victory, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 58 runs to help the Team India cross the finish line despite losing two wickets in the morning session.

Sai Surdarshan, who looked good for half century was dismissed by Roston Chase for 39 runs in the opening session of Day 5. The Wst Indies skipper then got rid of his opposite number Shubman Gill, who looked to finish the match in hurry but was caught by Greaves for 13 runs . However, KL Rahul and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel ensured there was no further hiccups.

After asking West Indies to follow on, the visitors put up a valiant effort in their second innings courtesy of centuries from Shai Hope and opner John Campbell. Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 50 runs as he ran out of partners on the other end. The visitors were eventuially bowled out for 390 runs in their second innings and setting up India's target of 121 runs to chase for victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India were asked to bat again after enforcing the follow-on for the first time since their home Test against England in 2012 in Ahmedabad. Since then, India have won eight Tests by an innings after enforcing the follow-on and drawn two due to weather interruptions

Earlier, batting first India had declared their first innings on 518 for 5. Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 129 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 175 runs before the unfortunate runout. Jomel Warrican had taken 3 wickets for West Indies in the first innings.

India’s bowling attack bowled briiliantly in the first innings, with Kuldeep Yadav taking five wickets. Ravindra Jadeja bagged three, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed one wicket apiece as West Indies were bowled out for 248 runs in their first innings. Alick Athanaze top scored with 41 runs while other batsmen despite getting the start failed to make big score.