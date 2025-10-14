WTC Points Table: Where Does Team India Stand After Registering Series Win Over West Indies?

Image: BCCIX

Shubman Gill registered his first series win as skipper after India won the second Test in Delhi by 7 wickets against West Indies on Tuesday, October 14 and inflicting whitewash in the two-match Test series. The latest results sees India keeping hold of their third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Currently Australia lead the standings with a perfect Points Percentage (PCT) of 100, having won all three of their matches so far. Sri Lanka is second with a PCT of 66.67 from two matches, and India remains in third place after boosting their PCT to 61.9 with their fourth win in seven games. India’s unbeaten run against the West Indies now stretches to 27 consecutive Test matches.

England’s immediate focus will shift to arguably their most challenging fixture in the cycle, the Ashes series starting next month. Meanwhile, Pakistan and South Africa are currently in action at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the outcome expected by tomorrow (October 15) potentially influencing the table’s lower half.

How WTC points system works?

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, 12 points are awarded to a team for a win. A team gets six points for a tie and four points for a drawn game. All the teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won. Points are deducted for slow over rates. The top two teams will play the final in 2027.

What's next for India in Tests?

Post the West Indies series, the Indian team will host South Africa for two Tests next month. Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens will host the first Test from November 14 to 18 while the second game will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. The team then returns to the longest format against Afghanistan in a one-off Test match in June next year.