'Shubman Gill on a mission for deforestation': Netizens and cricketers react to the Prince's onslaught during GT vs MI IPL 2023 match

Shubman Gill, showcased his exceptional form once again during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gill's magnificent display of batting prowess resulted in him scoring his third century of the season.

Chasing runs and record

Having already impressed with centuries against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in consecutive matches during the IPL 2023 league phase, the 23-year-old continued to dazzle on the field. Gill's ability to consistently deliver exceptional performances has made him a standout player in the tournament.

However, after a scintillating innings, Gill's fine run came to an end when he was caught in the deep by Tim David. David had earlier missed an opportunity to dismiss Gill but made amends with a crucial catch. Gill's final score stood at an impressive 129 runs from just 60 balls, which included seven fours and an incredible ten sixes.

Netizens, cricketer and former cricketers reacted wildly to the exceptional batting by Shubman Gill.

One fan hilariously Tweeted: "BCCI plants trees for every dot ball, but Shubman Gill is on a mission for deforestation."

This was in reference to the BCCI's initiative to plant trees for every dot ball thrown in the four IPL playoff games.

Coming of age year for the Prince

Shubman Gill has been having stellar season with the bat this year across different formats of the game. He started the year by achieving a significant milestone, scoring his maiden T20I century against New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This extraordinary innings not only showcased his exceptional talent but also earned him the distinction of recording the highest individual score by an Indian in T20I cricket at the same venue.

Continuing his incredible run at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill also achieved another remarkable feat by scoring his maiden Test century against Australia. This achievement further solidified his reputation as a rising star in the realm of Test cricket. Gill's ability to adapt and excel in different formats highlights his versatility as a batsman.

Earlier in the year, Gill made headlines by becoming the youngest player to score a double century in one-day internationals (ODIs). This remarkable feat was accomplished during a match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, where he showcased his exceptional batting skills and cemented his position as a promising talent in the Indian cricketing landscape.