Shubhman Gill Wears Ishan Kishan's Shirt, India Wicketkeeper Says 'Was Looking For It Everywhere'

Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan are setting friendship goals with their cameraderie on and off the field. The India opener was recently seen wearing Ishan's shirt on a trip to Paris and he posted a few pictures of it on social media.

Ishan, replied on the post and asked Gill to get his shirt to the West Indies tour which he got.

"Shirt leke West Indies aa jana bro. Please don't forget. Was looking for it everywhere," Ishan wrote on Gill's post.

And the latter did not forget to get Ishan's shirt, who was even seen wearing it on Friday night when the two went out for dinner.

Ishan and Gill are both sushi lovers and were seen gorging on the Japanese cuisine at a restaurant in Dominica, where the Indian team will play the first Test against West Indies.

"Certified sushi lovers," Gill captioned his post on Instagram.

Both players will be expected to play a big part on the field when India take on the Windies in the first of two Tests in Roseau from July 12.

Ishan and Gill are both part of the Test, ODI and T20I squads on the West Indies tour.