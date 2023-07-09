WATCH: Aakash Chopra Says 'Virat Kohli Is Not A Part Of Fab 4 Anymore'

Virat Kohli |

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra made a big statement on Saturday, saying that he doesn't feel that Virat Kohli is a part of the Fab 4 anymore due to his declining numbers and inconsistency with the bat.

The Fab 4 consists of former captains Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia) and Joe Root (England).

But Chopra said the Fab 4 has reduced to the Fab 3 now.

“Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson were a part of the Fab 4. Rather, David Warner was also present in the list from 2014-2019, but now we only have a Fab Three.

"From 2014-2019, Virat was brilliant. He scored 5695 runs at an average of 58.71, which included 22 centuries and four double hundreds.

But, in the last three years, Virat played 25 games and scored just 1277 runs. He has plummeted. He only averages 29.69," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“David Warner - 23 matches, 1250 runs, an average of 32.89. He has two centuries in that, including a big one. I feel at this point in time, as things stand now, Warner and Kohli are not part of the 'Fab Four',” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chance for King Kohli to redeem himself in West Indies

Kohli will get a chance to shut his critics down when India play West Indies in the upcoming two-Test series in the Caribbean from July 12.

Warner, Smith and Root meanwhile, are battling it out on the field in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series where Australia have a 2-0 lead but England can bounce back in the third Test at Headingley where they need just over 80 runs to win the match on Day 4.