Shubhman Gill & Ishan Kishan Share Pictures While Gorging On Sushi In West Indies

Young Indian cricketers Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan had a lovely dinner in the West Indies on Friday night as the duo gorged on sushi.

Gill and Kishan are both included in all three Indian squads for the Test, ODI and T20I series in the Caribbean.

India will be playing a series of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against the Windies from July 12 to August 13.

Preparations are on in full swing in the Indian camp but the players are making sure to get in some sights and sounds of the Dominica whenever they get some time off practice.

Gill and Kishan hit a sushi joint in the city and seemed to have had a great time at dinner over lip-smacking food and some drinks.

Both shared pictures from their night out and captioned the post, "Certified sushi lovers".

West Indies announce 13-man squad for 1st Test

Meanwhile, the West Indies announced a 13-member squad for the first Test against India starting July 12. The selectors have named two uncapped players in Kirk Mckenzie and Alick Athanze while bringing back burly all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall.

McKenzie and Athanaza, who has played an ODI, are in line to make their Test debut.

The two-match series will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle for both sides.

West Indies squad will travel to Dominica on Sunday following their ongoing pre-series camp at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will have training sessions on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning in the build-up to the match.

