 'Show Some Respect & Shut Up': Sergio Ramos Shouts At Fan During Post-Match Interview After Sevilla's 0-2 Defeat To Athletic Bilbao
ANIUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Sergio Ramos blasts at his fan for interrupting his interview | Credits: Twitter

Sevilla defender, Sergio Ramos lashed out on a fan during his post-match interview after his team lost 0-2 to Athletic Bilbao in the Matchweek 19.

Mikel Vesga and Aitor Paredes scored for Athletic Club, as Quique Sanchez Flores' Sevilla suffered their ninth La Liga defeat of the season. Sevilla are currently 16th in the standings, significantly below their usual standards.

Sanchez Flores is the club's third coach this season, following the dismissals of Diego Alonso and Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Ramos returned to his childhood club this summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

However, the defender was unable to alter the club's fortunes and cut a disappointing figure in the defeat.

After the loss to Athletic, Sevilla is currently languishing in the 16th position in the La Liga points table with just 16 points from 19 matches.

They finished at the bottom in the Champions League group stage and have now lost four out of their last five main fixtures.

Have a little respect!: Ramos blasts a fan

After the loss against Athletic Bilbao, Ramos addressed the media pitch side and responded to a fan shouting at him from the stands.

Ramos interrupted his interview with DAZN, saying, "Have a little respect! We're talking. Respect the people and the shield, what are we talking about? Show some respect and shut up now."

The 37-year-old Spain international was visibly upset after Sevilla fell to yet another defeat.

Ramos played at the centre of a back three with Ivan Rakitic out injured. Athletic won despite another error-filled performance, thanks to goals from Aitor Paredes and Mikel Vesga.

Sevilla's next match is against Racing de Ferrol in the Copa del Rey. The club would be desperate to avoid a shock Cup elimination, as it would further compound their woes this season.

